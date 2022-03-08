HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases 194,769 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,804,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,769 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 16.7% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA owned 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $171,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 367.3% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a market capitalization of $373.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

