HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 1,856 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $9.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.40. 2,435,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,368,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

