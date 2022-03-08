HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 2,171 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after buying an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,291,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,220,644. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

