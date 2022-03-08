HighTower Trust Services LTA Trims Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. ASML comprises 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ASML by 190.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 71,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $580.72. The stock had a trading volume of 84,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,986. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $237.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $688.11 and its 200 day moving average is $766.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

