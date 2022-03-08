Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Truist Financial

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Shares of HGV stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.