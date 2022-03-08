Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.70

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.70 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 4543244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.34).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17,733.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,191.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £782.08 ($1,024.74).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

