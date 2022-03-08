Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.63

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 3812635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIPO. JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Get Hippo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hippo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 99,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.