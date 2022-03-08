HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading 5.7% Higher

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.23. 1,758,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,717,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$913.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.69.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

