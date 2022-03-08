HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Trading Down 18.1%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 45,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

