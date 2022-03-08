Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOC. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of HOC stock traded up GBX 22.56 ($0.30) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 146.16 ($1.92). 4,296,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,892. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.43. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company has a market cap of £751.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

