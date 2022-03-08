HoDooi 1-Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.86 or 0.06636895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,841.00 or 0.99689647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046434 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

