Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 475,000 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.62. 5,952,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.80 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,728,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

