HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 46,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,916,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
About HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC)
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
