HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 46,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,916,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.60.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in its El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

