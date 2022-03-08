Honest (HNST) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $305,425.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Honest has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $305,425.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06615451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,765.37 or 0.99879306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

