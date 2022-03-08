Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 3.3% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.93. 97,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,956,635. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

