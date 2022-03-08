Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.74. 220,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 68,804 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 21,234 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 30,459 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

