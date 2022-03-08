Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.20.

HRL opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

