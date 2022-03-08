Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $18.29 million and $4.79 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

