Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.94. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 198,979,005 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

In other news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Houston American Energy by 157.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

