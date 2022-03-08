Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.74

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.58.
About Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huabao International (HUIHY)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.