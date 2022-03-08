Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 130,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,205,023 shares.The stock last traded at $8.09 and had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,730,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:HBM)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

