Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.6% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Humana were worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in Humana by 4.2% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $423.07 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

