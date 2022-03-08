HUNT Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001991 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $85.20 million and approximately $26.15 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

