Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Position Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,743 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

