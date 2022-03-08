Huobi BTC Market Capitalization Tops $1.57 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for about $39,291.89 or 0.99868084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $1.67 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.45 or 0.06673094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,264.07 or 0.99797362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

