Hush Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Hush has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $565.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00328909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00073857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00090614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004904 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.