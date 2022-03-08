HYCON (HYC) Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $435,642.30 and $15,094.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046656 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

