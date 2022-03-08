I/O Coin (IOC) Price Up 6.6% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2,275.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.96 or 0.00254060 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003649 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00036541 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000103 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,446,826 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

