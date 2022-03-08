ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.
Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.60.
NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.83. 1,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $176.40 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ICON Public (Get Rating)
ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.
