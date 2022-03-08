Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 25%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 211,575 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 116,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.75 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

About Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

