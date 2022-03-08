Idena (IDNA) Price Down 19.2% Over Last Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0775 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Idena has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.52 million and $101,731.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.00232476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.00191244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00025482 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,698,720 coins and its circulating supply is 58,362,398 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

