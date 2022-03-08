IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Down 13%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)
