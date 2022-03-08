Idle Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $52,354.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002937 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.15 or 0.06644779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,373.59 or 0.99624482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,948,218 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.