Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 8.5%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. 1,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Idorsia from CHF 41 to CHF 35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.