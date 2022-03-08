Ignition (IC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $106,436.42 and approximately $13.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,529,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,516,452 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

