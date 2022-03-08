Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IKNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $37.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $83,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 11,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $180,194.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $400,764.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

