Ilustrato Pictures International (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Trading Down 21.2%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Rating) fell 21.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 22,619,944 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,810,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILUS)

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

