iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $770,340.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.46 or 0.06631951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,714.56 or 1.00041524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00043616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046411 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

