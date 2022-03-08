Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $84.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.99 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $106.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.94 million to $180.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.41 million, with estimates ranging from $33.29 million to $97.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Immatics.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

IMTX stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immatics in the third quarter valued at about $10,401,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,026,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 548,407 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 743,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,570 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in Immatics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Immatics by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

