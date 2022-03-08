Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 160,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Immunome by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMNM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,305. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -1.26.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Immunome from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

