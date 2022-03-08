Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSE:IMO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.