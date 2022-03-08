Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$58.35. 1,093,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The firm has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.