Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO traded down C$0.57 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.35. 1,093,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,116. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$28.63 and a twelve month high of C$60.51. The company has a market cap of C$39.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.23.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.