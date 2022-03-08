Imperium Group Global (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Imperium Group Global Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 1.98 and last traded at 1.98. Approximately 46,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 64,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.05.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.16 and a 200 day moving average of 2.00.
Imperium Group Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPGGF)
Featured Articles
