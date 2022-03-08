Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (CURRENCY:IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043298 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.60 or 0.06622132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.11 or 0.99667620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.