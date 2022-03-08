Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:INCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. 44,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 11,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.
Inchcape Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INCPY)
