Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

ICD stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 210,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel.

