Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.
ICD stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
In related news, major shareholder William Monroe acquired 180,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
