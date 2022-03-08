Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.38. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1,874,959 shares changing hands.
The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.
In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.
About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
