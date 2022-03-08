Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.38. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1,874,959 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 360,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $48.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

About Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

