Indexed Finance (NDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.08 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $3,407.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00003290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043671 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.42 or 0.06605684 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,410.75 or 1.00430319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00046558 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.