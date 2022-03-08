Indorse Token (IND) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $303,548.68 and $2.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

